Bowling Green - John Carl Coe, 66, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.
He was a native of Jacksonville, Illinois and preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Veta Coe. John was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and of the Masonic Lodge. He retired from Western Kentucky University after many years as a Broadcast Engineer. He enjoyed operating Ham radios, and was a volunteer fire fighter for the Thruston Philpot Fire Department.
He is survived by his daughter, Jana Marissa Coe, and her mother, Pam Coe, both of Bowling Green. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.