Park City - John Clarence Lowe, 84 of Park City passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Signature Healthcare.
The Warren County native was a son of the late James David Lowe and Alma Slaughter Lowe. He is preceded in death by a brother, James David Lowe, Jr. and a sister, Jean Scarberry. John was a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church. He was a farmer, truck driver, a Warren County Deputy Sheriff and was owner of Big John's Country Store. He coached girl's youth softball for many years.
His survivors include his wife Brenda Lowe; two daughters, Bonnie Lowe Robbins of Bowling Green and Tanya Lowe Pulley (Ronald) of Bowling Green; one son, John Russell Lowe of Center, KY; seven grandchildren, Nicki Jessie (Bobby), Blake Priddy, Nathan Windom, Terry Windom (Kim), Sherry Haynes (Patrick), Samantha Pulley and Allison Whitlow (Matthew); 16 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one brother, Joe Donald Lowe; one sister, Sharon Martin; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Alzheimer's Association 6100 Dutchmans LN Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284
