Bowling Green - John Clinton Beaver lost his battle with multiple myeloma on Thursday August 22 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. His son Kevin was by his side. "John" to his friends and "Jack" to his family, he was born on October 14,1946 to John Kenneth Beaver and Elizabeth Fretz Beaver in Harrisburg, Pa. A 1964 graduate of McCluer Senior High in St. Louis, MO., he later acquired degrees in Criminal Justice and Parks and Recreation from Eastern Washington State University and Spokane Community College respectively. He served in the US Air Force from 1966 to 1973. His love of the out-of-doors, was reflected in a forty year career with the National Park Service including Mt. Rainier, Yosemite and the LBJ Ranch in Texas, where he served as photographer for "Ladybird" Johnson. He retired from Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky in 2006. John had a passion for history, his cats Bouncer and Squirt and nature. He was a founding member of the Bowling Green Canoe and Kayaking Club where he made many friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor (ever a tease), his kindness and his enthusiastic optimism. A lifelong liberal he was always willing to stand up for the less fortunate. He was also generous with his considerable accumulated knowledge, occasionally to the point of being annoying. (He is forgiven) He is survived by his son, Kevin Lee Beaver of Yorba Linda, California, grandsons Juan Carlos and Elian Santiago Beaver and "big sister" Carol Snyder of St. Louis, Mo. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Ed Beaver and his beloved cat Bouncer. He will be remembered warmly by his nephews and nieces, Max Miller, John Snyder, Elizabeth Lutz and Nathaniel Beaver, by George and Lisa Bennett and dearly missed by grandnieces and nephews, Lexi and Justin Lutz and Elizabeth Bennett. He recently reconnected with stepdaughters, Jamie Sims Coakley and Stacey Hightower, who will also miss him, as will his two ex wives, Mildred Beaver Mashburn and Mary Ellen Hill who remember him fondly. A Memorial Service will be held at the KOA Campground, 1960 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's honor to the Barron River Area Safe Space (serving victims of domestic abuse), P.O. Box 1941, Bowling Green, KY 42102 or to the Humane Society, 1925 River Street, Bowling Green, KY, 42101.
