Bowling Green - John Daniel Maroney Jr., 91, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, January 31 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Albany, NY native was the son of the late John Daniel and Annette Fountaine Maroney.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Anita Thompson Maroney, three brothers; Robert Maroney, William Maroney and James Maroney.
Mr. Maroney served in the army during the Korean War. He received an associate degree from Alfred State University and was a member of the track team. He went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degree at Western Kentucky University and his rank 1 from the University of Georgia. Mr. Maroney retired from the U. S. Department of Agriculture as a Federal Livestock Inspector after 29 years of service. After retirement from the Federal Government, he worked 15 years for St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served on the St. Joseph Catholic School board, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Elks Lodge. He coached teeball for twenty years with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation and a field was dedicated in his name at Lampkin Park. Mr. Maroney was an avid Yankees baseball fan and any sports team at Notre Dame. He was WKU men's basketball season ticket holder for fifty-six years, and a Bowling Green Hot Rods season ticket holder since their inception in 2009.
He is survived by two daughters, Anna Maria Maroney and Catherine Maroney; two sons, Jim Maroney and John Daniel Maroney, III (Rhonda); two grandchildren, Logan Maroney Hills (Justin) and Austin Maroney; one great grandchild due in May, several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews, and his faithful puppy Winston.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 am with entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 4 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary service beginning at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Renew Restoration Fund at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
