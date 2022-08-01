Bowling Green – John Douglas Lewis, 76 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Medical Center. He was a son of the late Roy Lewis and Ethel Graham Lewis House. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Nathan Lewis; beloved aunt and uncle whom he lived with Gus and Lois Norris; one brother, Roy Thomas Lewis; sisters, Virginia Stiles, Lois Evelyn Norris, Elizabeth Graham, Thelma Meredith, Mary Jenise House, Marilyn Stinson and Peggy Wentworth. John served in the Army Reserve and was a truck driver for Marathon Ashland Oil Company. His survivors are three sons, John Douglas Lewis, Jr., Robert Floyd Lewis (Melancholy), and David Lewis (MaeKayla); one daughter, Jennifer Zadow; six grandchildren, John Douglas Lewis III, Jesse Lewis, Tyler Lewis, Eiley Lewis, Kaydence Clark and Katherine King; two brothers, James Lewis (Brenda) and Ricky House; two sisters, Patty Goodman and Debbie Raisor (Floyd); several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mt Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, 3-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donation be made to A Heart Like Ava, P O Box 1220, Gallipolis, OH 45631