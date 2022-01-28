John Paul "Johnny" Edlin, 41, of Auburn, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
He was born on February 22, 1980 in Louisville and was an sales representative for Fleet Pride.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Edlin and Henry "Coose" and Rose Kaster Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife, Jeana Edlin; stepson, Brandon Adkins; sister, Barbara Hardesty; brother, Cliff "Mosie" Humphrey; mother-in-law, Linda Moody; father-in-law, Chris Moody and his nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2PM Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation will begin at 11AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
