Bowling Green – John Edmonds Webster, 71, of Bowling Green passed away December 1, 2020 at his residence. The Warren County native is the son to the late Vera M. Edmonds Webster and Elvis H. Webster, Jr.
Mr. Webster was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and retired from Grinstead Home Furnishing. He honorably served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist-5 during the Vietnam era where he was stationed in Germany.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Brown Webster; two sons, John H. Webster (Jami) and Adam Webster (Beth); two brothers, David Webster and Mark Webster; one sister, Sonja Webster; three grandchildren, Jackson Webster, Carly Webster, and Kennedy Webster.
Private services will be held at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home on Monday, December 14, 2020 with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.