Bowling Green – John Edward Jackson age 77 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. The Owensboro native was born to the late Ivan Edward and Margaret Catherine Welsh Jackson. He is also preceded in death by a brother Jerry Jackson. John is a retired Truck Driver for Willamette Industries. He served in the United States Air Force during 1961. He was a member of the American Legion Post #23 and a Kentucky Colonel and a Catholic. John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Shelley Gifford Jackson. His children, Scott Jackson and his wife Stacey of Georgetown, KY. Amy Morgan of Brentwood, Tenn. Grandchildren, Lauren Hensel (Caleb), Tanner Morgan, Lilly Morgan, Isabella Jackson, and Mary Cate Jackson. Nephews, Russ Jackson and James Jackson. John requested to be cremated. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday, December 31 at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel., which would have been their anniversary of their first date. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Pennie, Katrina, Crystal, Linda and Cody. In Lieu of Flowers, expressions of Sympathy may be made to HOSPARUS in John’s Memory.
