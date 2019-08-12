Bowling Green - John Francis Elder Jr. age 69, entered into rest, absent from this earthly body but present with his Lord, Saturday August 10, 2019 at his residence in Bowling Green. The Owensboro, KY native was born September 24, 1949 to the late John Francis Elder Sr. and Mary Catherine Settles Elder. He was preceded in death by a sister Linda Brown. John was a master electrician and belonged to the IBEW #1701 & UAW #2164, he was also a member of Hillview Heights Church. He is survived by his wife Debra Elder, son Jonathan Elder (Layla), daughters Shannan Haynes (David), Julie Honshell, grandchildren, Matthew Sears (Cari), Nathaniel Sears (Brittany), Skylar Honshell, Savannah Haynes, Lily Haynes, Emma Kate Haynes, Sailor Honshell, Kenli Elder and Karsen Elder, great-grandchildren, Paisley Sears, Waylon Sears and Rowan Sears, sisters Mary Ann Masters (Ken), Pat Howard (Tony), Jane Wood (Jack) and brother-in-law Eddie Brown, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM Friday August 16 with visitation 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday and 10:00 AM until time of funeral on Friday at the J.C.Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
