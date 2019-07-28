Franklin, KY - Mr. John Franklin Rash, age 74 of Franklin, KY, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:34 AM at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street Franklin, KY 42134. Military honors will be provided by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
John was born on March 30, 1945 in Evansville, IN to the late Phyllis McDowell Dill. He was preceded in death by his Step-Father, Carl Dill.
John is survived by his wife Dianna Kennedy Rash, 2 children, Jonathan Kennedy Rash (Alejandra) of Davis, CA and Andrew Scott Rash (Kathryn) of Bowling Green, KY, 2 grandchildren, Willard Gabriel Rash Cuevas and Elizabeth Kennedy Rash, mother-in-law, Marie Kennedy of Franklin, KY.
John earned an BA and MA from Western Kentucky University in guidance counseling. He also served in the United States Army that sent him to Germany in the early 60's. Before retirement, John was employed by Keystops Inc. John was a former member of the Rotary Club of Simpson County. He served as a City Counselman of Franklin, KY in which he served 2 terms. John enjoyed playing golf and enjoyed traveling, especially in Europe.
Visitation will be from 11:00AM to time of service at the Franklin First United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy are to be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Simpson County or the Franklin First United Methodist Church Youth Fund.
