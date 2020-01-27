Bowling Green - John Frederick Vokurka, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 at his residence in Bowling Green, KY.
He was born September 18, 1944 in Gary, Indiana. He was the son of the late John A. Vokurka and Anna Hrinda Vokurka. He was preceded in death by a son Shawn Lindsey Vokurka and sister Joanne Vajner.
He earned a B.S., MA and Ed D in Special Education from Indiana University. John taught at Georgia College, Western Illinois University, and retired from Western Kentucky University after 32 years. He finished his teaching career at Campbellsville University. He was an avid fisherman, reader, devoted husband, loving father and doting "Papa". John was an advocate for special needs children and adults, having trained hundreds of teachers, especially in Kentucky. He served on the Kentucky State Advisory Panel, as an Educational Hearing Officer for Kentucky, and was a Partners of the America's Fellow.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Janice Gibson Vokurka, children; Sarah Kristen Hudnall (Coy) of Bowling Green and Jeremy Frederick Vokurka (Alayne) of Louisville, Grandchildren; Layne Frederick, Trey Dunn, Max Vokurka, Sam Vokurka, Ollie Vokurka, and Sydney Hudnall, sister; Barbara Kozak (Jimmy) of Hobart, IN., several nieces and nephews and his fur babies Lola and Patchouli.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the College Heights Foundation for the Shawn Lindsey Vokurka scholarship.
Commented