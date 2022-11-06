Bowling Green – John George (Johnny) Schaeufele III, Bowling Green, KY, passed to his heavenly home on November 2, 2022, at the age of 88 with family at his side, marking an end to his full and wonderful life.
He was born on a military base in Kansas. He attended Fort Knox elementary school, Alvaton High School, and WKU. He was also a past resident of Morgantown. Johnny loved the Lord, his family, and fellow man.
He was a military veteran having served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves. He retired as an Allstate Insurance Agent, but his true passion was taking care of family, serving his community and fishing. He was a past member and deacon of Bethany Baptist, Alvaton; Eastwood; and Morgantown First Baptist. John volunteered at and served on the board of the Morgantown Mission, volunteered at the Morgantown Nursing Home, participated in helping deliver meals through the Manna program of Morgantown First Baptist. He was also a member of Gideons International and a Mason, as well as having supported other organizations.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Martha McCarter of Logan County, Kentucky. Johnny and Martha have two children, Joanna Embry (Barry) of Morgantown, and Jay Schaeufele (Elaine) of Virginia; six grandchildren: Ammi Carter (Daniel), Aaron Embry (Jamie), John V, Jacob (Diana), Britton, and Emily Cormier (Jeremy) and three great grandchildren: McKinley Embry, Owen Cormier, and Nora Schaeufele. Johnny is also survived by his sister Mary Guarnieri (98), along with many nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrtle Schaeufele, his sister Virginia Richeson, and brother Ben Keith Schaeufele.
There will be no viewing or immediate funeral. He and Martha chose direct cremation with a combined graveside service to be held upon Martha’s passing, as they were inseparable in life and chose to be buried together. No flowers requested. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Gideons International, Sunrise Chi ldren’s Home, Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Samaritan’s Purse.
Johnny will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors as he was selfless in his support and quick with observations of the obvious to the humorous amusement of all. A special thank you to Charter Senior Living, Hospice, loving helpers Debbie and Allen Cropper, Heather Beckmann, and Karon Mitchell. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
