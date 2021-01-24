BOWLING GREEN – John Gilbert Chandler, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at the age of 84. John, born May 7, 1936, was the son of the late David (Jake) and Annie Mai Chandler, worked for Life of Georgia Insurance before starting his own business, Chandler’s Heating, Cooling, and Electric. John was a member of the United States Army Reserves, served as President of the Kentucky American Diabetes Association, and was on the board at the national level. John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Elizabeth Chandler, and their three children Wanda Chandler, Dennis Chandler (Amy), and Denise Goodrum. He is also survived by two sisters, Bobbie Jean Smith and Ina Rhea Jackson, as well as 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his two brothers, David Chandler and Raymond Chandler, and one grandson, Adam Cooke. Visitation for family and friends will be held at J.C. Kirby Lovers Lane Chapel on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in the Cedar Bluff Church Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Cruisin’ For a Cure for the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS