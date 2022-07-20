Alvaton - John H. Holley, age 77, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
The Murphysboro, IL native was born May 19, 1945 to the late Edward Holley and Evelyn McCaleb Carrel. In addition to his parents John is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Holley.
John was a United States Air Force veteran, proudly serving during the Vietnam Era. He studied at Southern Illinois University Technology School and later became a manufacturing engineer. John was a knife maker, a hobby he enjoyed even more during his retirement. He also liked to fish, spend time outdoors and playing with his grandchildren. He was a board member of Men for Christ and a leader at Bristow Christian Church, with a passion for discipleship.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Akin Holley; daughters, Faith Holley-Lutz (Jason), Erin Holley-Nelson (Shawn), Jessica Reeves (Scott), and Amanda Griffith (Roy); five grandchildren Ayden Testerman, Julia, Hannah, and Harrison Reeves, Adelise Holley and two foster granddaughters; one sister Pam Hiller; two brothers Gene and Deon Holley; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family welcomes donations to the White Mills Christian Camp, whitemillschristiancamp.com, as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.
