Bowling Green, KY - John Henry Carmon, Jr., age 86, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The Gallatin TN native was born on March 27, 1935, to the late Alma Shrum and John Henry Carmon. He was a longtime Member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
He was a member of Gideons International. He was a former member of the Bowling Green Rotary Club, the Kentucky Professional Photographers, and the Professional Photographers of America. John began his photography career in 1974. He also served in the United States Air Force.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Burr, and two sons, John Henry Carmon III, and Timothy Wayne Akers. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Carmon, children; Monte Carmon (Kristine Radke), Westland MI, Kelly Carmon Tuttle, Gallatin TN, Mary-John Carmon, Bowling Green KY, Jason Carmon, Nashville TN, James Carmon (Mary J.), Panama City FL, daughter-in-law, Dianna Davis Akers, Franklin TN, nine grandchildren; Michael, Mario, and Monica Carmon, Camille Akers Blinn (Jesse), Chase Akers, Mitchell Tuttle, Natalie Gugler (TJ Luquer), James Hale, and Garrett Carmon, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Jean Daigle, Inverness FL, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, with a visitation to be held at the church on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Funeral Service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow immediately in Chapel Hill Memorial Garden, Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, KY, or Gideons International, P.O. Box 56, Rockfield, KY 42274.