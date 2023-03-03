Bowling Green — Dr. John Howard Spurlock, 83, passed away peacefully February 28, 2023, at home after an illness. John grew up in Midkiff, West Virginia, the son of the late Lon Arnold Sr. and Garnet Virginia Spurlock.
Throughout his life, John often shared stories of growing up with his older brother Lon Arnold Jr. (deceased) and his twin brother James Edward within the small mountain community.
For high school, he attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN. For college University of West Virginia and University of Louisville for his graduate degrees.
A retired WKU professor emeritus of English, John was beloved by generations of students. A truly gifted educator, he enriched the lives of his students.
Throughout his life, John poured unconditional love on to his family as a husband, father, grandfather, and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years Elizabeth Sue (Williams), daughter Christy Spurlock, granddaughter Morgan Smith (Helen Vickrey) and brother James Spurlock (Ann).
John chose cremation and services will be held at Cone Funeral Home Saturday, March 11 at 1PM, with visitation from 12-1PM. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Warren County Public Library.
