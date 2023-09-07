BOWLING GREEN — John J Kinnarney, Jr. was born December 11th, 1939, and passed August 31st 2023. He was the son of John James Kinnarney, Sr. and Thelma (Bailey) Kinnarney.
Survived by his wife Charlotte and children Bruce and Sean Kinnarney, Lisa Wheeler, Jason Campbell, and Lori Rush. Grandchildren- Tyler, Taylor, Railey, Alexis, Emily, Lauren, Deashawn, Caden, Joe, Stella and Jay. Great Grandchildren- Ellie, Jaxson, and Paislee.
John was the owner of Kinnarney's Liquors for over 50 years. He enjoyed hunting and golf. He belonged to Green River Gun Club for many years as well as Indian Hills Country Club.
Special Thanks to his caregiver Patsy Dearing and to the nurses and staff of Hosparus Health and the Oncology Dept. of Graves Gilbert. He will be missed dearly by many. Cremation was chosen with no services at this time.
