BOWLING GREEN — John Adrion (Jack) Finkbone died peacefully on Wednesday, June 21st at Village Manor Christian Health Center. Jack was born in Middletown, Ohio on April 28, 1922, son of Nelson Potter Finkbone and Jennie Jones Finkbone.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Freda Byington Finkbone, three children- Jenny (Mike) Bronaugh of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, Bryan (Tootie) Finkbone, of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Bruce (Keith) Finkbone of Puerto Morelos, Mexico, three grandchildren - Brittany (Patrick) Kinder of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Caitlyn Bronaugh of Lexington, Kentucky and Ben (Chrissy) Ridley of Bowling Green, Kentucky and three great-grandchildren - Emmitt Adrion Kinder, Solomon Henry Kinder and Taytum Rose Kinder of Colorado Springs.
Jack graduated from Ashland High School in 1940 and from Center College in 1949, having served in the Army Medical Corp for 2 years. During his college career, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Jack was employed by Ashland Oil Inc. in both Ashland, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana, retiring in 1982. He then did Oil and Gas Exploration in various states.
While living in both Ashland and Evansville, Jack did much volunteer work, especially with his church, Kiwanis, Jaycees, Meals-on-Wheels, CASA (court appointed special advocate) and a sheltered workshop. Visitation will be Monday June 26th at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 3:00 to 5:00 PM with celebration of life service at 5:00 PM.
