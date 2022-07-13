Bowling Green - John Larry McClure, 81, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2022. He was the son of the late Emodean (Carver) McClure. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle McClure; one sister, Glenda (McClure) Westbrook and her husband Larry Joe; two nephews (Chris Westbrook and Jim Chamberlain) and a niece (Alice Chamberlain Webber) and several cousins. He is preceded in death by one sister, Dale (McClure) Chamberlain.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to Hosparus Health by mail (c/o Development Department, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY, 40205) or online (www.hosparushealth.com). You can further designate the contribution to benefit the Barren River/Bowling Green community.
