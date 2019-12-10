Bowling Green - John M. Logan, 70, of Bowling Green entered into rest Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Medical Center. John was born February 9, 1949 in Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his parents Ben T. and Elaine J. (Jennings) Logan, a brother Steve Logan and mother-in-law Darlene June Arnold. John was a salesman for Campbell Chevrolet, loved to watch western movies and loved football, golf and any other sporting events. Especially loved to eat with his family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife Vickie D. Logan, one sister Emma J. Christopher (Ken) of Henderson, KY and a bother Joe Logan of Kentucky. His father-in-law Donnie Max Arnold of Bowling Green. His special fur baby "Bella." Funeral services will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society and charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Featured Businesses
398 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green Kentucky