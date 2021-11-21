Bowling Green - John "Mack" Sears, Jr., age 75, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife Peggy of 57 years, and his loving daughters, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He wore many hats in life but his favorite were Husband, Dad, and Papaw.
Born December 12, 1945 in Bowling Green, KY to J.M. (Junior) Sears and Edith Embry Sears, he was the oldest of three children. While attending Alvaton High School, Mack and Peggy became High School sweethearts. They were married March 20, 1965. Mack proudly began his career as a Police Officer with the Bowling Green Police Department in 1966. After 20 years and 8 days, he ended his watch as a Sergeant in 1986. Always a hard worker, Mack continued to enjoy farming, trucking, trail rides with his mules, his cows, his dogs, and vacations with his family and friends. He served as an Alternate Police Retiree Representative for the Police Retirement Fund Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Mack was also a member of Plano Chapel Holiness Church.
Mack is survived by his loving wife Peggy, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a brother, a sister, nieces and a nephew. He was always ready to share a funny story and loved to laugh. Mack never met a stranger.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Plano Chapel Holiness Church, with Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.