Glasgow - John McKinley Tackett, Jr., 77, Smiths Grove, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Born in Selmer, TN, he was the son of the late John McKinley Tackett, Sr. and Lillie Howell Tackett. He was a retired welder at the GM Corvette Plant and a member of the Retiree Chapter # 2164 United Auto Workers.
Survivors include his wife Martha Garner Tackett; two sons: Todd Garner (Penny) of Glasgow and Jeffrey Gass (Kimberly) of Lanesville, IN; five granddaughters: Nichole Walden (Dakota), Shelby McIntyre (Nic), Sydney Gass, Edina Gass, and Harlee Gass; three great-grandchildren: Hailee Walden, Gracelyn McIntyre, and Garrison McIntyre; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Crain; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 pm Saturday and after 10 am Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.