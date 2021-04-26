Bowling Green – John Michael Cox, 44 of Bowling Green died Sunday April 25, 2021 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Johnny Wayne Cox and Sandra Myers Lapierre. He was a landscaper and a member of Hillvue Heights Church.
His survivors include his wife Diane Thompson Cox; a daughter, Missy Edwards; two sons, Tim Nally and Michael Edwards; three grandsons, Justice Brady, Owen Edwards, Isaac Edwards; one sister, Jenny Cox (Brad Cardwell); one nephew, Micheal Wayne Cox and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a walk-through visitation from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.