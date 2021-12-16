...Gusty Southerly Winds Ahead of a Cold Front...
Southerly winds will gust 25-35mph today ahead of an approaching
cold front. Be sure to secure loose outddor items like lawn
furniture and holiday decorations.
Earlington - John Michael Fraser 79, of Earlington, KY passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021 at his home.
John was born on October 17, 1942 to the late Emory and Reba Fraser in Clay, KY. He was an Industrial Engineer for Cutler Hammer and the plant manager at Levi Straus. He was preceded in death by his brother Al Fraser in 2020.
He is survived by his daughter Melanie Fraser of Franklin, KY and Granddaughter Avoe Fraser of Franklin, KY. He was also supported by his wonderful neighbors and friends in Hopkins County.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fraser Blackwell Cemetery Fund C/O Ryan Hammack 93 Old Clifty Rd, Clay, KY 42404.
