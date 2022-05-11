Bowling Green - John Michael Potter, 67, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, TN. He was born August 23, 1954, in Bowling Green. He was a son of the late James Albert and Eleanor Barton Potter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Theo Potter.
John graduated from Warren Central High School in 1972 and Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture. He operated Potter Too! Ol' Truck Garden and Greenhouse for 30 years. He was a rural mail carrier in Warren County for more than 25 years.
John was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church since his childhood and was ordained as a deacon on July 10, 2005.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Kate) Simpson Potter, of Bowling Green; three sisters, Cheryl Potter Hughes (Keith) of Bowling Green, Cynthia Potter Ingram, of Bowling Green and Jamie Potter Hammons of Nashville, TN; nieces and nephews, Jacob Hughes, Curt Ingram (Andrea), Shelby Ingram Papp (Alex) and Grayson Hammons, Josh and Jarrad Garrett, Molly Garrett Turner (Daniel), Joel Robertson (Peggy), Jennie Rodgers (Greg), Mary Helen Nunn, Kat Strange and Ashley Tabor (Adam). A great blessing of great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Jeanie Simpson, Teresa Nunn (York), Dana Decker (Dewayne) and Lisa Simpson Strange along with a multitude of friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be Friday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to L&N Depot, 2022 Step Right Up Campaign in c/o Jessica Warren, Historic Rail Park 401 KY Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
