Bowling Green, Kentucky - John R. "Baby" Byrd, age 85 of Rockfield, Kentucky and a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation-10:00 AM - 1:00 PM-Saturday, February 8, 2020, at First Baptist Rockfield Church, 428 Rockfield Church Road, Rockfield, Kentucky. Services-1:00 PM-Saturday February 8, 2020, at First Baptist Rockfield Church. Interment-First Baptist Rockfield Church Cemetery. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com