Alvaton - John R. Pitchford, 80, of Alvaton, Kentucky passed away on April 7, 2021 following a brief illness. A native of the Mount Aerial community in Allen County, John served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1967. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1972 and retired from Lord Corporation in 2002.
An avid gardener, after retirement John enjoyed working part time at Alvaton Nursey and Landscape. John was an active community volunteer, having served many years as an Assistant Scoutmaster, with the Bowling Green Road Runners, the Greenwood High School Band Boosters, and the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (among other organizations).
John is survived by his son, J. Duncan Pitchford (Alice), and two grandsons, Hudson and Ryan, of Chesterfield Virginia, along with sisters Ann Whitfield of Prospect, Kentucky, Sarah Byars of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Patsy Goad of Richmond, Virginia, and Jennifer Burchett of Scottsville, Kentucky, as well as his brother, Jeff Pitchford of Franklin, Kentucky and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John and Chloe Pitchford, he was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Patsy H. Pitchford, his son, Robert H. Pitchford, and a sister, Hilda C. Pitchford.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Robert Pitchford Memorial Scholarship Fund at Murray State University or the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. A visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel on April 10, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m., observing current COVID-19 related restrictions.