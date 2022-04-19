Tompkinsville – John Robert Kirkpatrick, 54, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Tompkinsville KY, passed away Sunday, April 17th, at his home. John was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 8, 1967, a son of the late Shelby Jean (Gearlds) and Robert Donald Kirkpatrick. He graduated from Monroe County High School Class of 1985. He worked at The Medical Center at Bowling Green for 20 years. He was a part of the Echo Team at The Medical Center. John is survived by his lifelong friend, Brenda Richmond, of Bowling Green, KY; aunt and uncle, Sue and Max “Tip” Gearlds, of Tompkinsville, KY; his beloved dog, Brax, and several cousins and friends. Graveside services and burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 21st at Monroe County Memorial Lawn. www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com