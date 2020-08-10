Bowling Green - John Thomas Meadows, age 99, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He was the son of the late John L. Meadows and Rose (Hill) Meadows Neely. John was born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 4, 1921. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Spinks Meadows, daughter-In-law Jenny Meadows and a nephew Earl Thomas. John was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. He retired from Fruit of the Loom , where he worked as a sewing mechanic for many years. John was a U.S. Army Veteran, he served with the 14th Armored Division. He is survived by his son Johnny L. Meadows, grandson Mike Meadows, several nieces and nephews; Martha Johnson, (Jim), James Allen Spinks (Retha), Steve Spinks (Carol) and Gary Spinks (Joy) and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.