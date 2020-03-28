Bowling Green – John Thomas Nichols, 76, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, March 23 at his residence. The Rockcastle County native was a son of the late Earl “Red” Raymond Nichols and Ruby Harris Nichols. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Waldon; son, John Shannon Nichols; brothers, Bill Nichols and Burl Nichols; sister, Shirley Rosinski.
John served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired electrician for General Motors and was a leader in his community.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Nichols; one son, Raymond Nichols; one sister, Earline Nichols-Flynn; three grandchildren, Sara Irene Nichols, Lauren Irene Nichols and John Raymond Nichols; niece, Dana Patterson in addition to several other nieces and nephews.
The family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
