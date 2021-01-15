Bowling Green, KY - John Wallace Gentry, 45, of Bowling Green entered into rest Thursday, January 14, 2021 at The Medical Center. Johnny was born February 8, 1975 in Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his mother Karen Jo Redford, paternal grandparents Glen & Arlene Gentry and maternal grandfather G.M. Weston.
Johnny was a member of Victory Hill Church in Allen Co. and an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan and loved Western Kentucky Hilltoppers also.
Survivors include his father Wallace Gentry and step-mother Terry of Alvaton. His step-father James Redford of Bowling Green. Two sisters Melissa Shirley of Bowling Green and Kalicia Lawrimor (Russ) of Jacksonville, FL. Two brothers Justin Tidwell of Bowling Green and Cody Gentry of Alvaton and maternal grandmother Phyllis Weston of Bowling Green.
Memorial services will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the funeral home. The family chose cremation with a private burial at a later date.
"Everyone attending the visitation and funeral the family ask that everyone please wear U.K. Blue clothing."