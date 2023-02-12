John Wesley (Jack) Sagabiel, 90, passed away February 10, 2023, at the Christian Care Community in Bowling Green. He was born August 8, 1932, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Orville Sagabiel and Eileen Kippes Sagabiel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Janelle Prevat. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bowling Green. He was a graduate of DuPont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky, which honored him in 2008 with his induction into the school’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni. He received bachelors and masters degrees from Western Kentucky University and a law degree from John Marshall Law School. He was commissioned a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army following completion of his bachelors degree and inducted into The Old Guard of the U.S. Army Third Infantry where he served duty in Washington, D.C. at the White House during the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He then became a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and was recalled to duty during the Berlin Crisis. Following his military career, he joined the staff of Western Kentucky University where he served in various administrative roles including Assistant Dean of Students, Dean of Men, Director of the Inter Fraternity Council, and Director of the Masters Degree in Business Administration program. Following retirement from Western Kentucky University, he was elected national president of the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society and moved its national office to the Western campus where he and his wife Marge managed its affairs until 2020. In 2007 he was elected president of the National Association of College Honor Societies. He was a member of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club for 50+ years, served as its secretary and president, was selected “Kiwanian of the Year” in 1970, and was a recipient of its Legion of Honor. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Marge; a sister, Joan Shanklin (Bill), Aurora, Ohio; two nieces, Andrea Shanklin and Courtney Franco (Brian) also of Aurora; two grand nephews; and numerous special members of his extended family. The family will accept friends on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 12:00 (Noon) until 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following visitation at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery following Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society, 270 Kilgore Lane, Room 2203, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or First Christian Church, 1106 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
