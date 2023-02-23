Bowling Green – John William Tapscott died peacefully on February 20, 2023. The Kentucky native was born March 6, 1930 in Hustonville, KY to the late William Clinton Tapscott and Mary Ethel Burton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Patsy Miller Tapscott; two sisters, Francis Jones and Katherine Wheeler.
John was a veteran who served in Korea. He graduated from Campbellsville High School and received his Bachelor and Masters degrees at Western Kentucky University. He was a high school teacher and athletic coach prior to co-owning The Sports Center in Bowling Green.
After early retirement, he worked with B.G. Chemical and Jackson’s Orchard, He was a long-time member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Nell Smith; a son, John Walter Tapscott (Sally), Joni Parrent (Rob), and Jinni Hoggard (David). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He has several cousins, nieces, nephews, and granddogs who adored him.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date as cremation has been chosen. A private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.
