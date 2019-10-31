Bowling Green - Johnie Ford meant so much to so many. Son. Brother. Husband. Father. Grandfather. Born to Mary Magdalene Law and William Hubert Ford in Lafayette,Tennessee, he spent his entire life working hard so that others could fare better. He was incredibly stubborn, and equally as gentle. Nothing meant more to him than his family, his church, and his farm. He could win over anyone with those amazing blue eyes.
Johnie and his beloved wife Charlene, married just shy of 68 years, had one son, John Michael Ford (Linda Ford), three granddaughters, Tiffany Michelle Ford (Mark Pomerantz), Laura Elizabeth White (Craig White), and April Ford Humble (Brian Humble), two great granddaughters, Briley Marie White and Avery Cadence White, and one great grandson, Arbor David Humble. He started off married life as a sharecropper, but it didn't take long before he moved into the big Barton house and started looking to his future. He worked hard, saved his money, and bought his own farm in "Penniwinkle" to raise his young son. By 1978, he built the "big house" at the front of his property. Every day for decades, he got up before the sun to care for his crops and cattle, then went to work at Cutler Hammer, now Eaton, until his retirement in 1993. He served, first as a Deacon, and then as an Elder, at Mt Pleasant Church of Christ. He was never more proud than when he was at church on a Sunday morning with his family surrounding him.
He loved his cattle and his dogs, and frequently took his granddaughters on long walks to the bluff on the back side of his farm. That farm became the center of the family and many Thanksgivings, hay rides, bonfires, picnics, and even weddings were held in that special place. He loved to drink his morning (and afternoon, and evening) coffee on the back deck so that he could watch his world go by. He was affectionately known as "Papa" by his granddaughters and nearly every kid at Mt. Pleasant.
Twelve years ago, we were all devastated to learn of his Alzheimer's diagnosis. Over the next decade we loved him well and asked to hear all of those old stories again and again. Johnie Ford passed away on October 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 1, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, November 2 at Mt Pleasant Church of Christ. Funeral and burial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.