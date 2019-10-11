Elsmere - Johnna Marie Crabtree, 57, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 2, 1962 in Bowling Green, KY, she was the daughter of Pat and the late John Whittaker. Johnna was a dedicated homemaker who always put her family first. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, gardening and crafts. Johnna is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years: David Crabtree; mother: Pat Whittaker; sons: Anthony Crabtree, Sherman (Amber) Crabtree, John-Royce (Jennifer) Crabtree and Tristan Crabtree; daughter: Trinity Crabtree; brother: Tommy Whittaker: sister: Katina (Jason) McCoy; 11 grandchildren and Bear, her devoted companion. Services for Johnna will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
