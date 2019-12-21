Bowling Green - Johnnie, age 80, passed away peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019, at his residence. He is the son of the late Morgan and Frances Faulkner.
He was a grounds keeper for the local golf courses and enjoyed fishing and spending time outside.
Johnnie was preceded in death by sister Linda Violette.
Survivors include three sisters; Peggy Beauchamp, Barbara LaMastus, and Carol Jones, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, December 26, with service conducted at 1:00 p.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.