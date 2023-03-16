Bowling Green – Johnnie M. Basham Young, 90, of Richardsville passed away peacefully at Hospice of Southern KY in Bowling Green on March 13, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born August 5, 1932 to the late Willie and Nellie Basham. Over the course of her 90 years, Johnnie filled many roles for her family and community. Married to the late B. B. Young for 67 years, Johnnie was a wife, mother, and homemaker. In addition to helping her husband on the farm, she was a bus monitor at Richardsville Elementary for 21 years and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. Along with her husband and parents, family members preceding her in death include: brothers Ellis and Jerry Basham, sisters Imogene Hightower, Allison Tarrants, and Virginia Davenport, great-grandson Thomas Paul Young and son-in-law Steve Simpson. She is survived by her three children: Terry (Linda) Young, Vickie Simpson and Timmy (Susie) Young: seven grandchildren: Chad, Travis, Derrick, Brad, Brandon, Kirk and Ashton: fourteen great-grandchildren: four great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A special mention to her care givers of four years Katie Glass, Wanda Basham, Vicky Talley and Christie Hadley. Visitation will be Wednesday March 15 from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM and Thursday March 16 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby Son Lovers Lane Chapel, followed by the Funeral service at 11:00 AM with burial in the Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery or to Hospice of Southern KY in Bowling Green.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.