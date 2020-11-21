Bowling Green - Johnny Humphreys, 73, of Franklin, KY passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at The Medical Center. The Carmi, IL native was born on October 12, 1947 to the late Arthur Humphreys and Lucy Prowell Holcomb, who survives.
He was a Marine and a Vietnam veteran.
Along with his mother, Mr. Humphreys is survived by a son, Benjamin Shawn Humphreys (Tara); a daughter, Heather Hall (Michael); two brothers, Stephen Humphreys (Chareene) and Rickey Humphreys (Sandra); a sister, Linda Howell; and four grandchildren, Ashley, Hayden, Allyson, and Carson.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.