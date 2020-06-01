Tompkinsville - Johnny Mac Ford, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, May 31st, at Monroe County Medical Center.
Johnny Mac was born in Bowling Green, KY on April 9, 1951, son of the late Marquerite (MacPherson) and Bishop Ford. He was a 1969 graduate of College High School in Bowling Green, he worked with and was a partner in Ford & Son's Paving & Trico Stone in Tompkinsville. He was a member at Tompkinsville Methodist Church & a huge UK Basketball fan. He married Joyce Emberton October 24, 1971, who survives of Tompkinsville.
He is survived by, three sons, Joe Ford & Renee Young, James husband of Jill Ford, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jonathan, husband of Angie Ford, of Tompkinsville, KY; 6 Grandchildren & brother, Jimmy D, husband of Debbie Ford, of Bowling Green, KY. His Parents & son, Johnny Mac Ford II preceded him in death. Funeral Service will be held 11 AM on Tuesday, June 2nd at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Calvin Johnson will officiate, Burial will be private at the Fairview Cemetery Bowling Green, KY.
Donations requested to the KY Organ Donors or Tompkinsville Methodist Church.
