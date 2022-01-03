Bowling Green – Johnny W. Simmons, Jr. 78 of Bowling Green died Sunday, January, 2, 2022 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Johnny W. Simmons, Sr and Nina Grimes Simmons. He was the husband to the late Martha Kimbro Simmons. Johnny was a Civil Engineer for the State Highway Department and a member of the Sandhill Seventh Day Adventist Church.

His survivors include his daughter, Sue Bruce; his son, Keith Simmons (Kerry); five grandchildren, Kolton Simmons, Caleb Bruce, Macy Bruce, Megean Weldon and Adrian McCloud; one great grandchild, Oliver Weldon; one sister, Faye Henry; three brothers, Boyd Simmons, Jimmy Simmons and Tommy Simmons; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home