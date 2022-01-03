...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past few days will cause the rivers to remain
above flood stage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 29.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Monday was 29.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Bowling Green – Johnny W. Simmons, Jr. 78 of Bowling Green died Sunday, January, 2, 2022 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Johnny W. Simmons, Sr and Nina Grimes Simmons. He was the husband to the late Martha Kimbro Simmons. Johnny was a Civil Engineer for the State Highway Department and a member of the Sandhill Seventh Day Adventist Church.
His survivors include his daughter, Sue Bruce; his son, Keith Simmons (Kerry); five grandchildren, Kolton Simmons, Caleb Bruce, Macy Bruce, Megean Weldon and Adrian McCloud; one great grandchild, Oliver Weldon; one sister, Faye Henry; three brothers, Boyd Simmons, Jimmy Simmons and Tommy Simmons; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home
