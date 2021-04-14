Jolene Thomas age 63, passed peacefully surrounded by family. She died as she lived on her own terms.
She was born in Petaluma, California to the late Joe and Wanda Thomas while dad was stationed at Hamilton AFB. She was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church, Goshen #198 Order of the Eastern Star and past board member of Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed going to concerts of George Strait and the Oak Ridge Boys, going out to eat with her friends, sitting by the beach, enjoying the Smoky Mountains and serving her community.
Jolene is survived by her sister, Gail Thomas of Bowling Green. Niece, Cathy Thomas (Daniel Taylor) of Aldolphus. Great nephews, Josh Thomas and Chris Taylor. Friends to the end, Rita Pearson, and Artie Thomas (Shelly). Uncle Jim Tabor (Sallie), several cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be 4 pm to 8 pm Wednesday and after 10 am Thursday at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be 1 pm Thursday at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel with burial in Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Allen County. Expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or your favorite charity in memory of Jolene.