Scottsville - Jonathan Andrew Jessup, 46, transitioned from this life on the Winter Solstice (December 21st) 2020. Jon was from Evansville IN and lived in Scottsville KY. He loved his family deeply and unconditionally.
His wife of 22 years (Amy Lynn Jessup Embrey) and his 7 children (Meah Emily Jessup, Obadiah Jacob Jessup, Josiah Gilbert Jessup, Rebekah Grace Jessup, Sarah Faith Jessup, Hosannah Mercy Jessup, and Adah Lynn Ruby Rocketspaceship Jubilee Jessup) were his pride and joy and his source of inspiration to fight for every day he achieved.
His parents, Richard A. Jessup and Donna S. Jessup (Grounds) of Evansville IN, were a light in his life and a true example of commitment. Jon has one sibling, Eric Scott Jessup, and his aunt, Jan Grounds, both of Evansville IN. His grandparents were Emilly & Charles Grounds, and Sadie & Gilbert Jessup.
Jon was a skilled Union Journeyman Carpenter and was a brother in the United Brotherhood and Sisterhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He loved skateboarding, traveling, obsessed over every genre of music, washed more dishes than anyone around, sported blank knuckle tattoos because the decision of what to say permanently was too huge.
Jon declared safety orange the new blue collar and he interpreted an extensive version of the gospel in the Toy Story movies. If you knew him at all, this all makes perfect sense. In a found note to his friend he really sums it up: "We be swingin' between unbounded optimism and exacerbated pessimism... When I get done with these dishes and the trash, I'm fixin' to start a new cultural movement based on neo-peasantism." -Jon. Ever see a cardinal trying to get your attention? That's Jon saying Hi..........To Infinity And Beyond!