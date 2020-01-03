Bowling Green - Jonathan 'Jon' Graves, 56 of Bowling Green passed away January 1, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Jon was born March 31, 1963 to the late Roy 'Jack' Graves and Dorothy (Smith) Graves who survives. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Grubbs of Waddy, Kentucky and Kim Graves Schultz of Mississippi. Jon was a UPS driver for 35 years who loved woodworking and would take on any project. His interests over the years have varied greatly from scuba diving to fishing to remote control cars and planes. He loved his family and was a loving and proud husband and father.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy (Reynolds) Graves; daughters, Janna and Joanna Graves; brothers, Roy 'Cam' Graves (Denise) of Floyds Knobs, Indiana and Gregg Graves of Pensacola, Florida; special brother-in-law, Guy Grubbs of Waddy, Kentucky; and several aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of Jon's life will be held Sunday, January 5 from Noon until 5 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Please come and share your stories about Jon from 2 until 3 p.m. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday (E.S.T.) at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, or Hosparus.