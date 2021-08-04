Bowling Green - On Monday, August 2nd 2021, Jonathan Wayne Sprouse of Bowling Green Kentucky, passed away at the age of 67 after a long illness. Jonathan was a graduate of Western Kentucky University.
His professional accomplishments were many and included, production stage manager for the Lonesome Pine Specials, and the Kentucky center for the Arts. He was lighting designer for the fashion designer Tahati, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Portland stage company and many, many dance and stage performances. Jonathan had a love of travel, the outdoors, hiking and kayaking, family and friends. He was a good, true, loving friend to all who knew him.
Jonathan is survived by his life partner Susan Creaney, his beloved sister Cynthia Sprouse Mason, her husband Robert, his sister-in-law Coral Sprouse, his nephew Ryan Sprouse, his wife Elaine, their children and his great nephews Calvin and Issac Sprouse. He is also survived by his uncle's, Russell Sprouse and Larry Sprouse and his aunt Patti Sprouse Johnson and a large extended family.
Jonathan is preceded in death by his loving parents, Wilbur R. Sprouse, Jr and Patricia Denton Sprouse, his grandparents Wilbur R. Sprouse, Sr and Beulah Belle Belcher Sprouse, and C.R. Denton and Jewell (Mama Jewell) Mayhew Denton and his loving brother Robert Denton (Denny) Sprouse.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 7th from 3 pm to 5 pm and a service from 5 to 6 pm at JC Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green. Interment will be on Sunday, August 8th at 3pm at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery in Hadley Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jonathan's honor to the Friends of Mammoth Cave through their website.