Nashville, Tennessee - Jonathan Wesley "Wes" Woods, age 43, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was born Friday, February 11, 1977 to Mr. and Mrs. Jay and Wanda Woods of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Wes was a Sales Representative for Lipman Brothers in Nashville. He was an avid hunter with a love for fishing and hunting, he had a passion for music and playing his guitar. He was a Bowling Green High School Graduate, Class of 1995 and a proud Western Kentucky University Alumni.
In addition to his parents, his memories will be cherished by his daughter, Georgia Beth Woods of Dickson, Tennessee; a brother, Chris Woods; a niece, Mary Pearson and a nephew, William Wesley all of Nashville, Tennessee; and a host of friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Wes' memory to the W.O. Smith Music School in Nashville, Tennessee, 1125 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203.