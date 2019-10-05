Bowling Green - Jonell H. Britt, 83, died October 3, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Visitation: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 175 Graham Dr., Bowling Green, KY with services to follow; Burial: Cowles Chapel Church Cemetery; Arrangements: Gatewood & Sons Funeral Chapel.