Bowling Green – Jonell Adkisson Carter, 88 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Signature Health Care. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Raleigh and Velma Hendrick Adkisson and was wife of the late James Kenneth Carter. She is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Renfro and brother Buddy Adkisson. She was a housewife and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she was the pianist for many years. Her survivors include her three sons, Darrel Carter (Katrina), Rick Carter (Lisa) and Brent Carter (Barbara); eight grandchildren, Cassie Faulkner (Tim), Jared Carter (Madeline), Cali Wheeler (Ben), Krista Tischer (Cole), Clay Carter, Logan Carter, Ryan Carter and Braden Carter; six great grandchildren, Will Faulkner, Maggie Faulkner, John Thomas Faulkner, James Dee Carter, Corbin Carter, and Austen Grace Wheeler; two sisters-in-law, Marceline Adkisson and Mary Louise Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Alan Stubblefield, 4800 Porter Pike, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
