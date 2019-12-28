Bowling Green - Jose Luis Martin, 76, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Mr. Martin was born July 23, 1943 in Santa Ana de Pusa (Toledo) Spain to the late Saturnino Martin Mora and Sabina Mayoral Alonso. He was a retired banker and a member of the Catholic church. Survivors include his wife, Mary G. Martin; two sons, Michael C. Finley (Christina) and Jose L. Martin; two daughters, Corlis Robe (Gary) and Ana Leandro (Eddie); one brother, Angel Martin Mayoral; two sisters, Sagrario Martin Mayoral and Maria Martin Mayoral; seven grandchildren, Dominic Robe (Jen), Isaac Robe, Faith Finley, Noah Finley, Rose McCurry, David McCurry and Daniel McCurry. A private family service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.