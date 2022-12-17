Bowling Green – Joseph Alvin Cates, age 91, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Stanton, Alabama native was born Tuesday, January 27, 1931 to the late Joel Jefferson Cates and Carolyn Mae (Thrash) Cates. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Cates Taylor. Mr. Cates was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving his country in The Korean War. He was a retired electrical engineer from IBM. He was of the Christian faith, serving as a deacon of Southside Church of Christ in Lexington, Kentucky and was a faithful member of Alvaton Church of Christ. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend that will be missed dearly by all who knew him. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 67 years, Nanita (Cassady) Cates; his son, Joel Ross Cates; his daughters, Bonnie Cates Nicks (Frank), Patricia Cates Grady (Mark), and JoAnn Cates Powell (Terry); his beloved grandchildren, Hannah Nicks, Jacob Nicks (Laura), Riley Crabb (Justin), Terence Powell, and Cassady Powell; great grandchildren, K yran Nicks, Jacob Crabb, Tyler Crabb, Nora Nicks, and Bo Alvin Nicks; several nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Mr. Cates’ life will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Alvaton Church of Christ, 10134 Alvaton Road, Alvaton, Kentucky 42122. A private graveside will be held at a later date at Ebenezer Bap. Ch. Cemetery, Stanton, AL. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mr. Cates’ memory may be made to Alvaton Church of Christ. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
