Bowling Green - Joseph Brown Gentry, born in the back of an ambulance as it opened its door near the entrance to the ER at the Bowling Green Warren County Hospital on August 20, 1945, died August 14, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. The youngest of four sons, he wasn't always a scholar, but always a do-er. He was a life-long proud Purple, class of '63, playing varsity football and baseball. He and his brother, Tommy, were well known as a pitcher-catcher team for Bowling Green High School. Joe was honored as a 13th Man for the BGHS football team. Joe started working at the Electric Plant Board, later named Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, after high school and met his future wife, Vivian Griffee, while she was a student at WKU. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, returning to his role as an apprentice lineman after discharge. During his Air Force service, Joe and Vivian lived in Texas, Alaska, and California. After his Air Force discharge, he received an AA degree from Bowling Green Business College, completed his EMT certification through WKU, and eventually graduated with a BS in Safety Engineering from Kennedy Western University. Upon returning home, Joe and Vivian bought a house and had their first child, Alice Ann. After acquiring a second house, they had a second child, John. Realizing they had their hands full, they didn't move again for 13 years, and have lived in Dutch Gardens for the last 31 years. Joe spent his extra hours playing golf, volunteering for the American Red Cross and Special Olympics, coaching baseball teams, and using Armor All on the seat of his truck so his kids would slide back and forth across the seat as he took the turns. That was before the days of mandatory seat belts! After 31 years of service, Joe retired as Director of Safety at BGMU, but was not ready to play golf full-time, and formed his own safety consulting company, enjoying providing safety programs to small utilities throughout the TVA area for 18 more years.
Joe was a founding member of the Kentucky Special Events Medical Team, providing volunteer medical services to public events in greater South Central Kentucky and was chosen to attend several Special Olympics World Games with Kentucky Athletes. Joe was one of the first Hometown Heroes on WBKO. He was an active member and deacon of First Baptist Church, providing doughnuts and security in the lobby for many years, and chaperoning youth mission trips. He was a long-time member of Aeolian Odd Fellows Lodge of Bowling Green, a patriotic member of the American Legion Post 23, former Post Commander of VFW 1298, and a proud member of the Hadley Volunteer Fire Dept for over 31 yrs. After Joe's second retirement, he and Vivian enjoyed traveling, including cruises to Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and Nova Scotia. Their last cruise was a family cruise to Alaska in 2019. They also traveled to Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Brazil as part of the Kentucky Baptist Chorale. For the last five years, parts of winter were spent in Florida as snow birds. Joe had a great sense of humor and literally, to his dying moments, was joking with ER nurses, doctors, and EMS personnel. Having multiple health issues, including being on dialysis the last 3 1/2 years, he was known as a "tough old bird" by his doctors, for his will to persevere. Joe was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Annie Marion Gentry, three brothers, Edward Madison Gentry, James Perry Gentry and Marion Thomas Gentry, sister-in-law, Brenda Gentry, and nephew, J.T. Gentry. Joe is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vivian, two children, Alice Ann Gentry Zaslavsky (David) of Brooklyn, NY, and John Stuart Gentry, of Lawrenceburg, KY, and two granddaughters, Claire and Paige, who will miss their Papa Joe dearly. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Sue Gentry and Norma Carolyn Gentry; nephews, Mike (Cheryl) Gentry, David (Becky) Gentry, Chris (Tiscia) Gentry, Charles Gentry, and niece, Susan (Billy) McIntyre. Visitation will be at J C Kirby Funeral Home, Broadway Chapel, Thursday, 5-8 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. Friday until funeral at 11:00 at First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, KY. Please make a donation to First Baptist Church, or to the organization of your choice, in his memory.